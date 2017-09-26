Anonymous Forms Helping Police Catch Drug Dealers in Crisfield

Crisfield, Md.- A drug epidemic is sweeping through the city of Crisfield and something as simple as a piece of paper is helping to fight back.

Billie Jo Chandler, owner of The Pizza Shoppe, reached out to police to help create an anonymous form that people can fill out to report suspicious drug activity.

"The only way you're going to start fixing the problem is start reporting the drug dealer. I tagged [on Facebook] Sheriff Ronnie Howard and Mike Tabor and requested for them to create a form. They were very cooperative and very supportive and both of them came back the very next day with forms to hand out," Chandler said.

She's witnessed first hand people dying from drug overdoses in town. She's using her business to pass the form out, placing them on pizza boxes and in to go bags.

"We've got one dying once a week so we need to start resolving the issue on a community level," Chandler said.

Last week, she had nearly 100 forms in her shop, now only one remains. People in town have already started to take notice of the effort those are making to stop the epidemic.

"I think as long as they got it right there, when they get their pizza or what ever. Yeah, I think it'll be good," Larry Laird said.

But some others think it's an issue beyond the community level.

"It takes the officials in Annapolis to change this. The bond... don't let them out on bond! If you're a drug dealer you get out on bond for nothing," Mike Hall said.

However, people like Chandler refuse to give up on the community effort to stop drug abuse.