Plans for Resurrected Railroad Will Boost Hurlock Economy

HURLOCK, Md. - Underneath all the overgrown trees and bushes along Railroad Ave in Hurlock are old rail lines - tracks that have sat unused for decades.

Now, a developer wants to bring those old tracks back to life with a goal of boosting local business along the way.

Jim Chaney, co-owner of C&J Market says he's excited to see more action roll into town.

"I think it's wonderful for the city," Chaney said. "It's definitely going to help us the more people you get in town."

Along with more trains, Hurlock officials say more jobs can be expected too. The owner of the lot, Eddie James, says he plans on having three train and 10 truck docks. It's a $2 million project he's hoping to finish within a year.

James says he's already bought a warehouse on the lot and plans to build another.

"We've been talking expansion for a couple years so we figure this would be a nice area to start," James said.

James also says the freight trains will be able to carry more products and deliver them straight into town. He says it's a better alternative to trucks.

"Everything looks like it's going to be a smooth process," James said.

It's a smooth process with a thumb's up from business owners like Chaney.

"It helps boost the economy - the whole nine yards," Chaney said.