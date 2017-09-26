Troopers Ask for Help in Identifying Burglary Suspect

DAGSBORO, De. -- Delaware State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a burglary suspect that broke into a local residence.

According to police, the female suspect, shown in the surveillance photo above, entered a home on the 28000 block of Race Car Drive and stole an electronic device and personal items from the homeowner. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

Delaware State Police are asking that if anyone has any information in reference to the identity of this individual, to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-752-3864 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.