Storms Keep Fishermen Docked for the Week

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- As Hurricane Maria approaches it may only bring some rain and wind to Delmarva, but it's also causing fishermen to lose business in West Ocean City.

The Sunset Marina said no one went out on Tuesday because of the forecast and don't plan to for most of the week. Boat Captain Mark Hoos said he plans to stay in until at least the weekend to be safe.

"It's been a good season here in the fall, but unfortunately Mother Nature is not allowing us to capitalize on what's out there," Hoos said. "So we're just hoping it'll still be there after this big blow and get back out and do our job starting Saturday."

Hoos said the fishing season has been good so far, despite the interruptions from storms. And he's thankful it didn't directly hit our area.

"It seems like any time fishing got good, we'd have a hurricane come through and mess it up," Boat Captain Anthony Pino said.

Fishermen said they're hoping that this storm doesn't separate the fish. Hoos said sometimes it takes a day or so before fish can regroup after a storm.

The fishing season normally runs until mid to late October, weather permitting, in Worcester County.