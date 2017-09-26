Petition Calls for Seat Belts on Delaware School Buses

DOVER, Del. -- A Dover woman is hoping to pull local support for Delaware to require seat belts in all school buses.

Janetta Guinn said she has collected more than 300 signatures on a petition asking for the change. Federal law requires seat belts for smaller buses, but not larger ones like the yellow buses most kids ride to school.

"The kids should come first on the bus. I mean if they want us to wear them in the car, why not have them on the school buses?" she said.

A few other states have passed similar laws but the legislation has been tied to funds being appropriated for the measure, which has not panned out in a couple cases.

Operators of some bus charter companies are against the idea because they fear it will require more work on drivers.

Blake Liverman, the grandfather of children who live in Dover, said he thinks it would be hard to actually implement the seat belt requirement.

"It would be hard to make sure they keep the seat belt on," he said. "If there was a wreck, it would be hard to make sure they all got off safely. That's a lot for one person."

Guinn said she was meeting with a state lawmaker on Tuesday afternoon about the issue and also planned to bring the petition before Dover City Council.