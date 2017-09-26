Delaware Police Agencies Participate in Railroad Safety Campaign

WYOMING, Del. -- Delaware police agencies on Tuesday participated in a campaign to prevent injuries and deaths related to rail crossings and train tracks.

As part of "Operation Clear Track," a three-hour enforcement blitz across the country, law enforcement officers distributed information to drivers on safety around rail crossings.

"If we reach one person, plant that seed in the back of their head today, it's like 'oh, I'm approaching a railroad crossing let me be diligent, and we save one life---one life nationwide---that's a success," said Bob Perrine with DelDOT.

The event was part of National Rail Safety Week. For more information, click here.