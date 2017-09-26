Man Charged in 2001 Homicide in Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Charged in 2001 Homicide in Maryland

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland have charged a man in a 2001 homicide in Temple Hills.

Prince George's County Police said in a news release Tuesday that 36-year-old Antwan Green of Leesburg, Virginia, was charged this week with first- and second-degree murder.

Detectives say in October 2001, officers found 24-year-old Taj Noble of Reston fatally shot in a field in Temple Hills. Investigators say the shooting began as a dispute over money.

Police say Green, who is in custody in Fairfax County, Virginia, on unrelated charges, is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

