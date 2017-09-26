Man Charged in 2001 Homicide in Maryland

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland have charged a man in a 2001 homicide in Temple Hills.



Prince George's County Police said in a news release Tuesday that 36-year-old Antwan Green of Leesburg, Virginia, was charged this week with first- and second-degree murder.



Detectives say in October 2001, officers found 24-year-old Taj Noble of Reston fatally shot in a field in Temple Hills. Investigators say the shooting began as a dispute over money.



Police say Green, who is in custody in Fairfax County, Virginia, on unrelated charges, is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)