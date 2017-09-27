Troopers Investigating an Armed Robbery in a Walmart Parking Lot

Thousands of people packed the Chase Center in Wilmington on Friday to welcome outgoing Vice President Joe Biden & his wife Jill back to Delaware.More
Thousands of people packed the Chase Center in Wilmington on Friday to welcome outgoing Vice President Joe Biden & his wife Jill back to Delaware.More
A Dover woman is hoping to pull local support for Delaware to require seat belts in all school buses.
Janetta Guinn said she has collected more than 300 signatures on a petition asking for the change. Federal law requires seat belts for smaller buses, but not larger ones like the yellow buses most kids ride to school.More
A Dover woman is hoping to pull local support for Delaware to require seat belts in all school buses.
Janetta Guinn said she has collected more than 300 signatures on a petition asking for the change. Federal law requires seat belts for smaller buses, but not larger ones like the yellow buses most kids ride to school.More
A drug epidemic is sweeping through the city of Crisfield and something as simple as a piece of paper is helping to fight back.
Billie Jo Chandler, owner of The Pizza Shoppe, reached out to police to help create an anonymous form that people can fill out to report suspicious drug activity.More
A drug epidemic is sweeping through the city of Crisfield and something as simple as a piece of paper is helping to fight back.
Billie Jo Chandler, owner of The Pizza Shoppe, reached out to police to help create an anonymous form that people can fill out to report suspicious drug activity.More