Troopers Investigating an Armed Robbery in a Walmart Parking Lot

New Castle, De. –- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the armed robbery of a woman that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Monday night.

According to police, a female customer was getting into her car in the Walmart parking lot located on Wilton Boulevard when a male suspect approached the victim’s car and prevented her from closing the driver’s side door. Police said he then displayed a handgun and demanded money from her before inappropriately touching the victim. He took an undisclosed amount of money from her wallet as well as her cell phone, police said. The victim was not injured.

Delaware State Police said the suspect ran from the scene. Police described the suspect as a black male approximately 25 years of age. They said he was 5’06” tall and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, but that there is no surveillance photos available.

Police ask that if anyone has any information in reference to this incident to contact the Robbery Unit at Troop 2 at 302-365-8566. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by going online.