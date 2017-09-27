Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Will Hold Public Hearings - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Will Hold Public Hearings

Posted: 09/27/2017 10:55:00 -04:00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is set to hold its second annual public hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Annapolis at the Joint Committee Hearing Room in the Legislative Services Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caucus members and constituents will discuss priority issues for the upcoming legislative session.

Testimonies and presentations will also be given on topics, including a lawsuit filed by a group of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, healthcare, medical cannabis, education, economic development, justice, safety and transportation.

