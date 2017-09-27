POW/MIA Chairs Coming to Sussex Central HS - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Chairs honoring soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action will be added to Sussex Central High School in Georgetown.

The Indian River Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to add the two chairs to the school. A chair will be added to Sussex Central's gymnasium and football stadium.

The new seats are a part of the POW/MIA National Chair of Honor program, which seeks to help people remember that there is still a place for soldiers even though they are not present. According to the program, the chairs must remain empty and be cordoned off.

Sussex Central High School student Rebecca Bristow will fund the project as a part of her bid to become Miss Delaware.

