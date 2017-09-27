Updated: Lewes Police Arrest Man for Home Improvement Fraud

LEWES, Del. - Lewes police have arrested a man they said victimized elderly homeowners by failing to follow through on home improvement projects.

Police said they investigated two separate cases in Lewes, one on Samantha Drive and the other on Harbor View Road.

In both cases, police said two elderly residents entered into a contract in May with Jeremy Bowen of Bowen's Land Management, LLC to complete a deck and paver patio. Each owner signed a contract and gave Bowen $2,500 as a down payment.

Police said Bowen never returned to either home nor completed any of the work.

On Wednesday, shortly after Lewes police put out a release to the media asking the public's help in locating Bowen, he turned himself in to the department and will be charged two counts of felony home improvement fraud. He will also be charged with a similar offense by Delaware State Police.