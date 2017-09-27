Two Arrested After Allegedly Spitting At Each Other in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Two people have been arrested in an incident where they allegedly spit at each other, according to the Milford Police Department.

Officers were called to Mispillion Apartments around 6 p.m. on Sept. 20. One of the people involved, 19-year-old Tia Harris, allegedly yelled at 24-year-old Jerome Coard asking him to leave the apartment, but he refused, police said.

Coard allegedly spit in Harris' face. After that, Harris allegedly sprayed Mace and spit in Coard's face, according to police.

Both Harris and Coard were arrested. Harris was charged with assault third degree, and Coard was charged with offensive touching of another with saliva.

Harris was released on $500 unsecured bail. She'll have a future court date in Sussex County Family Court.

Coard was released on $500 unsecured bail. He'll also have a future court date in Sussex County Family Court. Additionally, he was ordered to have no unlawful contact with Harris.