Arrest Following Cambridge South Dorchester High Bomb Threat

CAMBRIDGE, Md. -- The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says a student is in police custody after making a bomb threat at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Wednesday.

A school resource officer was advised by an administrative staff member that a student made the statement, "I have a bomb." Students and staff were evacuated immediately following the report, as K-9s from the Dorchester County

Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, other agencies assisted Cambridge Police and Dorchester County E.M.S to assess the area. The school was scanned by Explosive Detection units.

The school campus was cleared around 10:30 am and classes resumed. No device was tested positive for a bomb. A 15-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat and disturbing school activities. The student's name has not been released because they are a minor; the student is awaiting action by juvenile authorities.