2 Charged in Downtown Salisbury Chalk Graffiti Incidents

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say two men have been charged with malicious destruction of property for chalking graffiti on downtown Salisbury sidewalks and buildings belonging to Wicomico County, including the courthouse.

The two men were identified as 29-year-old Christopher Thomas Aulerich and 27-year-old Jordan Trent Swanson, both of Salisbury, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to Circuirt Court building in the area of North Division and Main streets in Salisbury for a report of malicious destruction of property.

When they arrived on the scene the deputies observed 28 locations on sidewalks and concrete walls belonging to Wicomico County that contained graffiti written in chalk. Some of the graffiti markings were written on the actual building of the Wicomico County Court House.

Some of the markings included works like "hate," "racist" and "lynched," while other sages indicated opinions regarding the controversial Confederate Gen. John Henry Winder marker placed on the courthouse lawn.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it took several Wicomico County employees numerous hours to scrub and power-wash the graffiti off of the property.

Detectives said that during a review of video surveillance of the area they saw that at approximately 9 p.m. the evening before, two men were seen defacing the Wicomico County property.

On Tuesday, the men, identified as Aulerich and Swanson, were each charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and released on criminal citations.