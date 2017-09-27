Dover Man Arrested in Connection to Four Burglaries

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Everlasting Simpson of Dover in connection to four burglaries.

According to police, Simpson has been charged in connection of following burglaries:

- On Sept. 15 and 16, at 1061 S. Little Creek Road in Dover. Police say a suspect entered a vehicle and stole a wallet with cash and credit/debit cards and then used those cards at businesses nearby.

- On Sept. 19, police reported a home burglary on Upland Avenue while the owner was not there. Upon returning, the owner noticed a rear window screen had been cut and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a bedroom.

- On Sept. 20 near North Little Creek Road, a 78-year-old woman came home to discover an unknown black male in her home. The victim confronted the suspect, who took the purse off of her shoulder, knocking the woman to the ground in the process. You can find more information on this burglary here.

- On Sept. 22, a home on South Little Creek Road was vacant when an unknown suspect entered the home through an unsecured rear window, police said. Once inside, the suspect stole several electronics and fled the home.

Simpson was committed to JTVCC of $108,950 secured bond on the following charges: