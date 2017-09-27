Fisherman Contracts Rash at Cape Henlopen State Park

LEWES, Del. - A case of "Swimmer's Itch" is inspiring one local fisherman to stay out of the water.

Floyd Morton, founder of website Delaware Brethren of the Coast, says he was trying to catch bait in the bay section of Cape Henlopen State Park on Friday when he stepped in the water. He says within minutes he felt his feet and legs tingling.

"Coming out of the water I knew I had it instantly," he says. "I tried to wash it off the best I could. I keep an antiseptic rinse in the truck so I can wash my hands...I tried to rinse it off then and it didn't work."

The area Morton was wading in is in the section of bay near the red Breakwater Lighthouse, a couple hundred yards away from the Fishing Pier. Morton has caught Swimmer's Itch--a rash caused by parasites sometimes found in sea snails--in this exact same spot three times, and because of that, he says he should know better. Morton says because he's had it multiple times, it's more severe than it would normally be.

"I can't put shoes on. It's really uncomfortable," he says. "This is the first time I've got it between my toes and it hurts like heck."

Morton says he immediately notified the park management, and since the incident signs have gone up warning swimmers of the possibility of contracting the rash in this area. Morton says he hopes his story can keep people from suffering like him.

"Just heed the warning," he says. "I'd hate to see a small child or a baby get infected by this. Who knows how they would be able to handle it."

Swimmer's Itch is not contagious. According to the CDC, it typically does not require medical treatment.