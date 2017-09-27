Fisherman Contracts Rash at Cape Henlopen State Park - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fisherman Contracts Rash at Cape Henlopen State Park

Posted: 09/27/2017 16:12:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

LEWES, Del. - A case of "Swimmer's Itch" is inspiring one local fisherman to stay out of the water.

Floyd Morton,  founder of website Delaware Brethren of the Coast, says he was trying to catch bait in the bay section of Cape Henlopen State Park on Friday when he stepped in the water. He says within minutes he felt his feet and legs tingling.

"Coming out of the water I knew I had it instantly," he says. "I tried to wash it off the best I could. I keep an antiseptic rinse in the truck so I can wash my hands...I tried to rinse it off then and it didn't work."

The area Morton was wading in is in the section of bay near the red Breakwater Lighthouse, a couple hundred yards away from the Fishing Pier. Morton has caught Swimmer's Itch--a rash caused by parasites sometimes found in sea snails--in this exact same spot three times, and because of that, he says he should know better. Morton says because he's had it multiple times, it's more severe than it would normally be.

 

"I can't put shoes on. It's really uncomfortable," he says. "This is the first time I've got it between my toes and it hurts like heck."

Morton says he immediately notified the park management, and since the incident signs have gone up warning swimmers of the possibility of contracting the rash in this area. Morton says he hopes his story can keep people from suffering like him. 

"Just heed the warning," he says. "I'd hate to see a small child or a baby get infected by this. Who knows how they would be able to handle it."

Swimmer's Itch is not contagious. According to the CDC, it typically does not require medical treatment.

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maria Brings High Waves and Heavy Winds to Ocean City

    Maria Brings High Waves and Heavy Winds to Ocean City

    09/27/2017 18:12:00 -04:002017-09-27 22:12:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-09-27 22:25:09 GMT
    Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)
    OCEAN CITY, Md. - Heavy winds and and high waves battered the Ocean City inlet Wednesday morning, as Tropical Storm Maria passed Delmarva.Erosion was a major concern on beaches along the shore.The U.S. Geological Survey said two-thirds of beaches in MaryMore
    Heavy winds and and high waves battered the Ocean City inlet Wednesday morning, as Tropical Storm Maria passed Delmarva.More

  • Dover Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

    Dover Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

    09/27/2017 16:44:00 -04:002017-09-27 20:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:02:06 GMT
    A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges after trying to get away from police on a bicycle, police said.More
    A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after trying to get away from police on a bicycle, police said.More

  • POW/MIA Chairs Coming to Sussex Central HS

    POW/MIA Chairs Coming to Sussex Central HS

    09/27/2017 10:56:00 -04:002017-09-27 14:56:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-09-27 20:44:07 GMT
    Sussex Central High School (Photo: Allen & Shariff website)Sussex Central High School (Photo: Allen & Shariff website)
    Chairs honoring soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action will be added to a Delaware high school.More
    Chairs honoring soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action will be added to Sussex Central High School in Georgetown, Del.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices