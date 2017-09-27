Edna Lockwood Sailboat Presents Restoration Challenges



ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Take a close look at the Edna Lockwood sailboat today and you'll notice the red frames hanging from her top - a lot like rib bones.

That's because the world's last known bugeye sailboat is undergoing major surgery that Chesapeake Maritime Museum visitor, Annette Kane, has been eyeing for months.

"I've watched this boat evolve when I was here in the Spring," Kane said.

The old boat's restoration has been going on for more than three years. Last year, a crew worked to preserve and shape the nine logs that would become her new hull.

"Now I see they're ready to put these logs back on the bottom of the boat," Kane said.

And that's the plan, but workers say shaping the logs into the boat's bottom was a bit of a challenge.

"What we really didn't have, until we developed them in house, is the skills of log building," Shipyard Manager Michael Gorman said.

Gorman says they had no guidance to shaping the logs and that was something they had to figure out based on Edna's old hull.

In their next few weeks, Gorman says the crew will combine Edna's old top with the new bottom hull.

"It's been going well," Gorman said. "We've been ahead of the schedule that we planned on."

It's a project that couldn't come sooner for Kane.

"Yeah. It's wonderful," Kane said.

Back in the late 1800s, Edna Lockwood was used to dredge oysters.

The museum hopes to have Edna ready to launch by next year's Oysterfest for education and racing events.