Dover Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after trying to get away from police on a bicycle, police said.

Officers approached 44-year-old Rodney Morris near Fulton Street and New Street on Tuesday, following a drug investigation.

According to police, Morris attempted to get away on his bike, but was soon caught.

He was found to be in possession of 5.4 grams of crack cocaine, 9.3 grams of marijuana and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. He was charged with three counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

Morris was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $32,000 secured bond. 

