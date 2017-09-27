Maria Brings High Waves and Heavy Winds to Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maria Brings High Waves and Heavy Winds to Ocean City

Posted: 09/27/2017 18:12:00 -04:00 Updated:
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Heavy winds and and high waves battered the Ocean City inlet Wednesday morning, as Tropical Storm Maria passed Delmarva.

Erosion was a major concern on beaches along the shore.

The U.S. Geological Survey said two-thirds of beaches in Maryland and Virginia had a high chance of eroding as the storm passed through.

Town officials in Ocean City said erosion has not been a major problem this summer, even in the wake of three back-to-back storms.

However, photographer Bob Banach said he did notice some erosion under the boardwalk pier.

"It's eating away this time. It looks like we're going to be losing a bunch of beach again," said Banach.

"Create another sandbar out there, and hopefully like Mother Nature usually does, in a couple of day's it'll be back."

The bad weather didn't keep fishermen away.

"Still kinda rough out here, but we don't mind as long as the fish are biting," said Josh Bjorkland of Bishopville, Md. 

Because Ocean City Beach Patrol is off-duty until next year, town officials are urging folks to stay out of the water -- especially this weekend when warmer weather is expected.

 

