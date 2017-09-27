Bridgeville Man Arrested For Possession of Drugs After Traffic Stop

A drug epidemic is sweeping through the city of Crisfield and something as simple as a piece of paper is helping to fight back.
Billie Jo Chandler, owner of The Pizza Shoppe, reached out to police to help create an anonymous form that people can fill out to report suspicious drug activity.More
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says a student is in police custody after making a bomb threat at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Wednesday.
A school resource officer was advised by an administrative staff member that a student made the statement, "I have a bomb." Students and staff were evacuated immediately following the report, as K-9s from the Dorchester CountyMore
Underneath all the overgrown trees and bushes along Railroad Ave in Hurlock are old rail lines - tracks that have sat unused for decades.
Now, a developer wants to bring those old tracks back to life with a goal of boosting local business along the way.
Jim Chaney, co-owner of C&J Market says he's excited to see more action roll into town.More
