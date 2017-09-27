Bridgeville Man Arrested For Possession of Drugs After Traffic Stop

BRIDGEVILLE, De. -- Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man for illegal drug possession after heroin and cocaine were found during a traffic stop.

Delaware State Police said a trooper saw Willie W. Massey, 33 of Bridgeville, stopped in the roadway on North Mill Park Drive at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with a suspect standing at his driver's side window. The trooper pulled Massey over when he noticed Massey wasn't wearing a seat belt as he started drove away, police said.

According to police, a computer check of Massey revealed a suspended driver's licenses and two capiases out of Sussex County courts. Police said they found numerous bundles of suspected heroin and crack cocaine when they first searched him as well as when Massey got out of the police car once they arrived at Troop 5.

In all, police said they seized 221 bags (1.547 grams) of heroin, 13.51 grams of crack cocaine, and more than $2,100.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Delaware State Police said Massey was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for both crack cocaine and heroin. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $45,602.00 secure bond, police said.