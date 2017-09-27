Union Workers Call for State to Fix Under-Staffing Issues - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Union Workers Call for State to Fix Under-Staffing Issues

Posted: 09/27/2017 22:39:00 -04:00 Updated:
AFSCME Union Members tally outside of the Wicomico County District Courthouse in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon. AFSCME Union Members tally outside of the Wicomico County District Courthouse in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon.

SALISBURY, Md. – A union representing state, county and municipal workers held a rally Wednesday afternoon in downtown Salisbury. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME are urging Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take action and fill what it believes is a dangerous under-staffing issue in various state-run facilities.

Union members, the Worcester County NAACP, Sen. Jim Mathias and others were on hand outside the Wicomico County District Court on Baptist Street. Patrick Moran, AFSCME Council President, believes Gov. Hogan is not fulfilling his promise to the state. Moran cited under-staffing at various state hospitals, specifically geriatric facilities, as well as the under-staffing at Eastern Correctional Institute.

“People are leaving in droves from the correctional facilities because they're not tolerating it anymore,” Moran said. “They put their time and they're being overworked…That is putting the other officers at risk and putting the people they’re overseeing at risk. That, in turn, is putting communities at risk.”

WBOC reached out the Maryland Department of Corrections which said it is doing everything it can to fill the vacancies at ECI. It cited last year’s indictment of some 80 CO’s as a result of a major smuggling operation inside ECI as a reason the vacancies exist.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Union Workers Call for State to Fix Under-Staffing Issues

    Union Workers Call for State to Fix Under-Staffing Issues

    09/27/2017 22:39:00 -04:002017-09-28 02:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:42:15 GMT
    AFSCME Union Members tally outside of the Wicomico County District Courthouse in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon. AFSCME Union Members tally outside of the Wicomico County District Courthouse in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon.
    A union representing state, county and municipal workers held a rally Wednesday afternoon in downtown Salisbury.More
    A union representing state, county and municipal workers held a rally Wednesday afternoon in downtown Salisbury.More

  • Bridgeville Man Arrested For Possession of Drugs After Traffic Stop

    Bridgeville Man Arrested For Possession of Drugs After Traffic Stop

    09/27/2017 21:49:00 -04:002017-09-28 01:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-09-28 01:53:44 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police arrested a  Bridgeville man for illegal drug possession after heroin and cocaine were found during a traffic stop.More
    Delaware State Police arrested a  Bridgeville man for illegal drug possession after heroin and cocaine were found during a traffic stop.More

  • Former Maryland Cabinet Secretary Accused of Taking Bribes

    Former Maryland Cabinet Secretary Accused of Taking Bribes

    09/27/2017 21:24:00 -04:002017-09-28 01:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-09-28 01:30:35 GMT
    A former Maryland Cabinet secretary has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to an alleged bribery conspiracy involving millions of dollars in information technology contracts, the Maryland U.S. attorney's office announced Wednesday.More
    A former Maryland Cabinet secretary has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to an alleged bribery conspiracy involving millions of dollars in information technology contracts, the Maryland U.S. attorney's office announced Wednesday.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Troopers Investigating an Armed Robbery in a Walmart Parking Lot

    Troopers Investigating Walmart Parking Lot Armed Robbery

    09/26/2017 23:56:00 -04:002017-09-27 03:56:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-27 04:13:52 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police are currently investigating the armed robbery of a female that occurred in the parking lot of an area Walmart Monday night.More
    Delaware State Police are currently investigating the armed robbery of a female that occurred in the parking lot of an area Walmart Monday night.More

  • 2 Charged in Downtown Salisbury Chalk Graffiti Incidents

    2 Charged in Downtown Salisbury Chalk Graffiti Incidents

    09/27/2017 13:55:00 -04:002017-09-27 17:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-09-27 19:12:12 GMT
    Christopher Thomas Aulerich and Jordan Trent SwansonChristopher Thomas Aulerich and Jordan Trent Swanson
    Authorities say two men have been charged with malicious destruction of property for chalking graffiti on downtown Salisbury sidewalks and buildings belonging to Wicomico County, including the courthouse.More
    Authorities say two men have been charged with malicious destruction of property for chalking graffiti on downtown Salisbury sidewalks and buildings belonging to Wicomico County, including the courthouse.More

  • Ravens National Anthem Singer Resigns Amid Controversy

    Ravens National Anthem Singer Resigns Amid Controversy

    09/27/2017 10:03:00 -04:002017-09-27 14:03:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:14:09 GMT
    Joey Odoms (Photo credit: Ravens)Joey Odoms (Photo credit: Ravens)
    A combat veteran who has been the Baltimore Ravens' national anthem singer for the past three years has announced his resignation.More
    A combat veteran who has been the Baltimore Ravens' national anthem singer for the past three years has announced his resignation.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Anonymous Forms Helping Police Catch Drug Dealers in Crisfield

    Anonymous Forms Helping Police Catch Drug Dealers in Crisfield

    A drug epidemic is sweeping through the city of Crisfield and something as simple as a piece of paper is helping to fight back.

    Billie Jo Chandler, owner of The Pizza Shoppe, reached out to police to help create an anonymous form that people can fill out to report suspicious drug activity.

    More

    A drug epidemic is sweeping through the city of Crisfield and something as simple as a piece of paper is helping to fight back.

    Billie Jo Chandler, owner of The Pizza Shoppe, reached out to police to help create an anonymous form that people can fill out to report suspicious drug activity.

    More

  • Arrest Following Cambridge South Dorchester High Bomb Threat

    Arrest Following Cambridge South Dorchester High Bomb Threat

    The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says a student is in police custody after making a bomb threat at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Wednesday.

    A school resource officer was advised by an administrative staff member that a student made the statement, "I have a bomb." Students and staff were evacuated immediately following the report, as K-9s from the Dorchester County

    More

    The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says a student is in police custody after making a bomb threat at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Wednesday.

    A school resource officer was advised by an administrative staff member that a student made the statement, "I have a bomb." Students and staff were evacuated immediately following the report, as K-9s from the Dorchester County

    More

  • Plans for Resurrected Railroad Will Boost Hurlock Economy

    Plans for Resurrected Railroad Will Boost Hurlock Economy

    Underneath all the overgrown trees and bushes along Railroad Ave in Hurlock are old rail lines - tracks that have sat unused for decades.

    Now, a developer wants to bring those old tracks back to life with a goal of boosting local business along the way.

    Jim Chaney, co-owner of C&J Market says he's excited to see more action roll into town.

    More

    Underneath all the overgrown trees and bushes along Railroad Ave in Hurlock are old rail lines - tracks that have sat unused for decades.

    Now, a developer wants to bring those old tracks back to life with a goal of boosting local business along the way.

    Jim Chaney, co-owner of C&J Market says he's excited to see more action roll into town.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices