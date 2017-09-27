Union Workers Call for State to Fix Under-Staffing Issues

SALISBURY, Md. – A union representing state, county and municipal workers held a rally Wednesday afternoon in downtown Salisbury. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME are urging Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take action and fill what it believes is a dangerous under-staffing issue in various state-run facilities.

Union members, the Worcester County NAACP, Sen. Jim Mathias and others were on hand outside the Wicomico County District Court on Baptist Street. Patrick Moran, AFSCME Council President, believes Gov. Hogan is not fulfilling his promise to the state. Moran cited under-staffing at various state hospitals, specifically geriatric facilities, as well as the under-staffing at Eastern Correctional Institute.

“People are leaving in droves from the correctional facilities because they're not tolerating it anymore,” Moran said. “They put their time and they're being overworked…That is putting the other officers at risk and putting the people they’re overseeing at risk. That, in turn, is putting communities at risk.”

WBOC reached out the Maryland Department of Corrections which said it is doing everything it can to fill the vacancies at ECI. It cited last year’s indictment of some 80 CO’s as a result of a major smuggling operation inside ECI as a reason the vacancies exist.