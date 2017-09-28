Delaware Officials Discuss State Employee Health Care Issues - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Officials Discuss State Employee Health Care Issues

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Gov. John Carney is meeting with state government employees to discuss efforts to reduce health care costs in Delaware.

Carney planned to hold a town hall meeting Thursday at Delaware State University to answer questions from employees and discuss the need to reduce taxpayer spending on health care.

Earlier this year, members of the legislature's budget-writing committee punted on forcing state employees, who pay an average of only about 10 percent of their health care premiums, to pay on average 3 percent more per month. According to administration officials, the change could have saved taxpayers about $6.5 million this year.

Lawmakers indicated that they believe forcing state employees or retirees to pay more for their health care could be politically difficult.

