Delaware Officials Discuss State Employee Health Care Issues

A case of "Swimmer's Itch" is inspiring one local fisherman to stay out of the water.
Floyd Morton, founder of website Delaware Brethren of the Coast, says he was trying to catch bait in the bay section of Cape Henlopen State Park on Friday when he stepped in the water. He says within minutes he felt his feet and legs tingling.More
Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.More
Authorities say two men have been charged with malicious destruction of property for chalking graffiti on downtown Salisbury sidewalks and buildings belonging to Wicomico County, including the courthouse.
The two men were identified as 29-year-old Christopher Thomas Aulerich and 27-year-old Jordan Trent Swanson, both of Salisbury.More
