Former Maryland Priest Arrested on Pornography Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Maryland Priest Arrested on Pornography Charges

Posted: 09/28/2017 09:04:00 -04:00 Updated:

BEL AIR, Md. (AP)- A former Maryland priest has been charged with making and possessing pornographic photos of young boys.

Fernando Cristancho, of Bel Air, served as a priest from 1999 to 2002 at St. Ignatius Church in Hickory.

Court records say that detectives found photos of young boys on Cristancho's cell phone, a computer and on a memory card in a safe during a search of his home last week.

Cristancho was arrested and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.

A statement posted on the archdiocese's website said Cristancho has not been permitted to function as a priest in the archdiocese since 2002 when he refused an assignment to another parish.

