Sussex Co. Announces Next Public Workshop for Comprehensive Plan Process

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Citizens will get a chance to grade Sussex County's first draft comprehensive plan during a public meeting next month, the latest step in a two-year-long process to cement the community’s vision for growth in the decades to come.

County officials will hold a public workshop from 12 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. During this expanded session, several presentations will be conducted, at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m., to review draft elements of the Sussex County 2018 Comprehensive Plan draft plan that have been completed thus far by the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as take feedback from the public and discuss the process moving forward.

The workshop is the latest step in a process that began in 2016. Officials said that starting last fall, and continuing this past spring, the county has conducted 10 community meetings to solicit ideas, receive feedback, and discuss what the new plan should include. Additionally, the Planning & Zoning Commission, along with staff and the county’s land use consultant, has held numerous public workshops to review input, debate concepts, and begin drafting the plan.

Delaware law mandates that all counties and municipalities have a comprehensive plan in place to guide land use and future development. Counties and municipalities must review their plans every 10 years, and submit updated plans, as well as annual reports, to the state for approval. The county’s current plan, certified in 2008, expires next summer.

Officials said a comprehensive plan, among other things, serves as the foundation for how development occurs and how land use is governed in a community over a long-term period. Such plans are used by local governments to not only establish land-use policies and identify growth areas, but also to give consideration to various other community concerns, such as affordable housing availability, agriculture preservation, open space protection, historic preservation, economic development and transportation.

Based on input received during the Oct. 11 public workshop, the plan will be put into its final draft form and then go before the Planning & Zoning Commission for a public hearing, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Following that hearing, the commission will make a recommendation and then forward the plan to the County Council for its consideration. The council will hold its own public hearing, and can accept the plan as presented, or make changes, before adopting it. The council has not set a public hearing date for the comprehensive plan.

Outside of the upcoming workshop and public hearings, citizens can continue to submit their comments, suggestions and ideas for consideration via the Internet or by mail. To submit comments electronically, as well as to view elements of the draft plan, visit www.sussexplan.com to fill out a form. Comments also can be mailed to the following address:

Sussex County 2018 Comprehensive Plan

ATTN: Ms. Janelle Cornwell, Planning & Zoning Director

PO Box 417

Georgetown, DE 19947

Sussex County officials, along with the county’s land use consultant, will review submitted comments as the draft plan is finalized and considered for adoption.

For more information on the 2018 Sussex County Comprehensive Plan, visit www.sussexplan.com.