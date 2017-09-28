No Major Traffic Jams Expected for Delaware NASCAR Weekend

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware transportation officials are getting ready for this weekend's NASCAR race in Dover, but aren't expecting major traffic problems.



NASCAR stars will be racing at Dover International Speedway from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon. About 65,000 people are expected to attend.



Kent County Tourism Executive Director Wendie Vestfall said the traffic snarls that once plagued the event are not nearly what they were 15 years ago. She said the hourslong traffic jams that once made local residents fear race weekend became a thing of the past since Delaware Route 1 was completed. Plus, the race crowd is only about half of what it was in 2000.

“Locals still have the impression from the 1990s and 2000s that getting around town on a race weekend is challenging,” Vestfall told WBOC media partner the Delaware State News. “Most people you ask nowadays will tell you that it’s not that difficult to navigate on race weekend, particularly on Friday and Saturday.

However, Vestfall said NASCAR's two annual visits to Dover are still a great economic boon for central Delaware.

“Area hotels and motels have been sold out for weeks and gas stations, markets and other businesses all see an increase in foot traffic due to the events at Dover International Speedway," she said. “Thanks to these visitors each Delaware household pays $1,417 less in taxes per year. The tourism industry (which the races are considered part of) generated $486 million in state and local government taxes/fees in Fiscal Year 2015. The average visitor spent $566 per trip in 2015.”