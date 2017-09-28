Proposed Delaware Sports Complex Includes Pickle Ball Courts - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Proposed Delaware Sports Complex Includes Pickle Ball Courts

Posted: 09/28/2017 10:55:00 -04:00 Updated:
Computer rendering of the proposed sports complex. Computer rendering of the proposed sports complex.

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Developers of a sports complex proposed for Sussex County, Del. expect to bring their proposal to the Georgetown planning commission next month.

Town Manager Gene Dvornick says the $4 million project could be a great economic development opportunity for the area. 

Businessman Joseph Schell is donating more than 50 acres to build the complex on Sand Hill Road just off Route 9 in Georgetown. It would include eight multi-use fields for sports like soccer and lacrosse, a cross-country course and about a dozen pickle ball courts.

Sussex County is being asked to fund about $1.5 million of the project.

Schell told WBOC in July that if Georgetown approves the plans, the complex will open in the fall of 2018. 

 

