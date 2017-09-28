Police Investigating Magnolia Liquor Store Robbery

A case of "Swimmer's Itch" is inspiring one local fisherman to stay out of the water.
Floyd Morton, founder of website Delaware Brethren of the Coast, says he was trying to catch bait in the bay section of Cape Henlopen State Park on Friday when he stepped in the water. He says within minutes he felt his feet and legs tingling.More
Authorities say two men have been charged with malicious destruction of property for chalking graffiti on downtown Salisbury sidewalks and buildings belonging to Wicomico County, including the courthouse.
The two men were identified as 29-year-old Christopher Thomas Aulerich and 27-year-old Jordan Trent Swanson, both of Salisbury.More
A union representing state, county and municipal workers held a rally Wednesday afternoon in downtown Salisbury. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME are urging Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take action and fill what it believes is a dangerous under-staffing issue in various state-run facilities.More
