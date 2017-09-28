Police Investigating Magnolia Liquor Store Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Magnolia Liquor Store Robbery

Posted: 09/28/2017 12:14:00 -04:00
MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store.

An armed man entered Woodside Liquors on Peachtree Run around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the man pointed the gun at a customer and told him to leave the store. Then, he went up to an employee at the cash register and demanded money.

The employee complied, and the man left. The customer and the employee were not injured.

The suspect was described as black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a black jacket, gloves and a hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective J. Callini at 302-698-8503. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online. 

 

 

 

