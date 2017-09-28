Salisbury Search & Seizure Finds Drugs & Firearm in Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Search & Seizure Finds Drugs & Firearm in Home

Posted: 09/28/2017 12:36:00 -04:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. -  The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (SERT) retrieved drugs and a firearm from a search and seizure of a Salisbury home.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team and the Salisbury Police Department’s Safe Street’s Team conducted an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics from a home in the 300 block
of Cherry Way.

According to investigators during the search, Janier Alicya White was located inside of the residence along with the following:

  • 86 individually wrapped baggies of crack cocaine with a combined weight of 20.4
    grams and a street value of approximately $2,000.
  • A loaded 9mm handgun
  • Digital scales
  • $6,307 in cash
  • Other items of value to evidence


Police arrested White and she was released to Wicomico County Detention Center. Additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

White was charged with the following:

  • Possession of CDS with the intent to distribute: narcotic (cocaine)
  • Possession of CDS-Not marijuana
  • Possession of a Firearm during a Drug Trafficking Crime

