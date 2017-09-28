New TV Station for Delmarva: WBOC to Launch a Telemundo Affiliat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New TV Station for Delmarva: WBOC to Launch a Telemundo Affiliate

Posted: 09/28/2017 13:57:00 -04:00

SALISBURY, Md.- WBOC-TV is pleased to announce the launch of Telemundo Delmarva on Monday, Oct. 2.

“Telemundo is the industry leader for high-quality Spanish- language content in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. “We are proud to partner with Telemundo to provide a vast array of Telemundo programming to Delmarva’s underserved Hispanic audience.”

Telemundo programming features original scripted and non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news, and the world’s two most prestigious sporting events: the FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032.

Jahelka said the new WBOC-LD television station is licensed to Georgetown,
Delaware and will be available free, over the air in high definition on 42.1. 

“We hope the cable companies here on Delmarva will soon agree to carry Telemundo Delmarva,” Jahelka said. “We want to ultimately serve all of the Hispanic viewers on Delmarva."

Telemundo is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multi-platform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94 percent of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 55 broadcast affiliates. 

Telemundo is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of
NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies.

NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

 

