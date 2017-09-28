Former Dover Airman Pleads Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Dover Airman Pleads Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case

Posted: 09/28/2017 15:06:00 -04:00 Updated:
Akeem Beazer Akeem Beazer

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage runaway.

Twenty-one-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3 after pleading guilty Thursday to sex abuse of a minor. In return for his acceptance of responsibility, prosecutors say they will not oppose a reduction in the factors used to calculate his sentence.

Beazer's guilty plea comes after prosecutors said in court papers earlier this month that searches of Facebook accounts and cellphones had uncovered materials giving rise to additional charges against him.

Another airman, 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia, also is charge with sex abuse of a minor, as well as sex trafficking of a child.

