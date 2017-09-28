Salisbury Woman Arrested in Connection With Mardela Springs Stabbing

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Mardela Springs, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began on Sept. 16, when a deputy met with a man in the emergency room at PRMC. The man reported that he had been stabbed at a party in Mardela Springs, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that the man was fighting someone when a third person stabbed him four times in his side, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies identified 28-year-old Dana Dennard as the person who allegedly stabbed the man.

Dennard was charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and affray. She was detained in the detention center without bond pending a district court bond review.