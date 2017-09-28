SHA Seeks Solution for Quantico Stop Sign Issues

Residents say drivers constantly drive through this stop sign located at the intersection of Quantico & Old Athol Rd.

QUANTICO, Md.- After years of complaints from neighbors in Quantico, solution is on the horizon.

State Highway Administration told WBOC on Thursday that they're in the beginning stages of resolving issues at the intersection of Old Athol Road and Quantico Road. The plan includes installing a larger stop sign, a 30 mile per hour speed reduction sign and a couple of school bus stop ahead markers. SHA said they hope to work with neighbors to trim shrubbery in the area so visibility improves.

Parents on Quantico Road said their children are continuously warned about the dangers of the street.

"My youngest boy, he's eight and a half, almost nine and I tell him 'when you cross the street, Jacob, look left, look right and left again because cars do fly up here. And they're definitely going 25 to 30 miles over the posted speed limit,'" Michael Meseke said.

Elisha Immanuel also has two young children who like to ride their bikes, but she doesn't let them travel beyond the sidewalks because of speeding cars. She said drivers don't pay attention.

"And even those that do see children, don't get that you need to slow down for children," Immanuel said.

Neighbors said they hope SHA's new efforts will help with seeing, speeding and stopping in Quantico.