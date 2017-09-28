Ocean City's American Legion will not air NFL Sunday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City's American Legion will not air NFL Sunday

Posted: 09/28/2017 19:39:00 -04:00 Updated:

Ocean City, Md--Thousands of TV’s across Delmarva will tune into the NFL games this weekend.

But not at Ocean City’s American Legion.

Members tell WBOC since players are kneeling during the anthem -- they're not showing the games on Sunday.

William Wolf is a Vietnam veteran. He works at the American Legion in Ocean City.

A place that's typically packed on Sunday’s during the NFL season could expect fewer people on Sunday.

 "We just want to make a point, a statement saying we're upset because this is what they did, they're disrespecting the country. So we are not going to have it on our TV's this Sunday, we are not going to watch football, says Wolf.”

Wolf says Ocean City's Legion Post does not agree with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

But despite all of the controversy and mixed opinions, other places in ocean city still plan to air NFL games on Sunday.

Deanna Briddell is manager of Buxy's bar.

"We support our team. We are a Steelers bar, we are always going to support our team, says Briddell."

Ocean City's American Legion decided not to show the games during a meeting this week. 12 out of 20 board members, including William, voted against watching the games in their building.  

 They hope by not airing the games, they send a strong message themselves.

