Chesapeake Grill on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Closes For Good

Virginia Beach, VA--Serenity. Peace. Happiness.

Being one with nature.



All reasons why best friends, Lori and Renee drink coffee and wine at the Chesapeake Grill on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.



But soon , they'll have to find a new place of comfort.



"I felt kind of like oh, gee. It's sad--I always knew it was there and it could go...and so you always know it's there.... and you can go anytime you want. It won't be there for us anymore...that's pretty sad, says Armbuster.”



Kathy Martin is the assistant manager of the Chesapeake Grill.



She says everyday customers ask why the shop has to close.



"We have to explain to them its because of the new tunnel that is coming in, is going to go right where this building is, says Martin.”



The 755-million-dollar project will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound. It will take years to complete.



But with no restaurant -- travelers like Arlenne say the drive to Virginia will never be the same.



"It's going to make it a long trip to Virginia, no place to stop on the bridge. No place to stop and look at the water. It's just refreshing to stop here, says Gerstnniar.”



The 23-mile bridge is a direct connection between Southern Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula.



Many people visited this spot -- whether it was to buy a unique souvenir -- or to be one with nature...



A place that provided so many memories.

A place so many love, will soon be gone.