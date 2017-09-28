Selbyville Man Under the Influence and Crashes Car

BERLIN, Md. -- Maryland State Police charged a Selbyville man for driving under the influence after he crashed his car into a guardrail tonight.

According to Maryland State Police, Anthony Roadarmel, 25 of Selbyville, DE, was driving north on 113 just south of Carey Road when his car left the roadway, collided with a guardrail, and came to a stop in the wood line. It happened around 6:46 p.m.

Police said Roadarmel was the only person in the car and was treated by EMS at the scene, but they believed him to be under the influence of opiates. He was then transported to to PRMC with unknown injuries.

Upon further investigation, police said Roadarmel was determined to be under the influence of opiates but refused a blood test.

Police issued Roadarmel citations for DWI/DUI-Drugs and reckless driving, among other charges.