Milford Motel Closes During Renovations

Milford Motel Closes During Renovations

Posted: 09/28/2017 23:45:00 -04:00 Updated:

MILFORD, Del. - The Traveler's Inn in Milford has reached an agreement with the city to close its doors as it undergoes a $350,000 renovation.

The motel has been the subject of public concern lately after a petition to close the motel permanently came about. The petition was started after police broke up a fight there and days later three people were arrested for prostitution and heroin charges. Owner Jigar Patel says they're committed to making positive changes.

"We are putting in the new surveillance system," he says. "Plus...none of the previous staff is going to be here. Afterwards it's going to be new hiring and new recruitment." 

Patel says they are putting in new furniture, flooring and bathrooms in each room as well. He says they welcome any public feedback as they fix up the property.

"We are working really hard to build this place back and we just need the full support," he says. "If [there is] anything we can do to clean this area, if [the community] have any suggestions, we are always welcome to have those suggestions and work with that route."

Milford Mayor Bryan Shupe called the temporary closure an ultimatum, saying that once the re-vamped hotel opens, if nothing has changed, they plan to shut down the property for good.

"I told the building owners they were really given a gift here. They're able to get this [by] committing positively back to the community," he says. "If they do it the right way they can be the heroes that got this done and got this negative activity away from our schools and out of our community."

Milford Police Chief Kenneth Brown echoes Mayor Shupe's thoughts. He says the frequent criminal activity at the motel taxed his police force, and he hopes that changes.

"We are excited and anxious to see these renovations," he says. "And hope it follows through with what we agreed upon."

The motel is set to re-open in December. 

