Women & Children Health Program Moves in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Nutrition Program in Sussex County is now operating under the same roof as the La Red Health Center-- something health officials says is more convenient for the program's clients.

“Delaware Health and Social Services strategically integrates services in communities that need them most, and at this new location, pregnant women, new mothers, and young children who are enrolled in WIC can more easily access health care and other social services,” says DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

The WIC program offers nutritional classes, healthy foods and breastfeeding support at no cost to the low-income women and their children under the age of five who participate in the program. The program also offers referrals to other healthcare and social services agencies. According to the Delaware Division for Public Health, Through these services, WIC strives to promote breastfeeding as the premier source of infant nutrition, and achieve fewer premature births, higher birth weights, lower infant mortality, and improved overall health.

The new site also offers some unique staffing that the state says will serve all its clients.

“La Red Health Center offers two critical patient enabling services, interpretation and transportation, which help us overcome language and transportation barriers to care. We have interpreters and also utilize a language line to assist patients,” says Brian Olson, Chief Executive Officer for La Red Health Center. "When available, we provide transportation for patients without insurance to their appointments at La Red Health Center or to the medical specialists we have referred them to for further follow-up."

The new location is also within walking distance to WIC vendors such as Redner's and Wal-Mart.

