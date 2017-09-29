Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Beach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Multiple fire companies responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Rehoboth Beach, authorities said.

Acccording to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, the fire broke out around 4:45 Friday morning at a home on Trent Court in the Canal Pointe housing complex.

Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Indian River Volunteer FIre Departments as well as the Sussex County Paramedics responded to the scene. When crews first arrived, EOC officials said the fire was through the roof. There was later reportedly a partial roof collapse.

EOC officials said the home was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

