New Law Gives Del. Schools More Discretion on Weapons Discipline

Posted: 09/29/2017
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Local schools boards in Delaware are being given more discretion in how to handle incidents involving students bringing weapons other than guns to school.

A bill being signed Friday by Gov. John Carney moves away from a "zero-tolerance" approach and gives district school boards and charter school boards more discretion on a case-by-case basis in deciding whether to suspend a student for possession of a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

The bill was prompted by the case of a Brandywine School District student who was suspended for five days in 2015 after two credit card knives were found in his backpack.

The student's family filed a lawsuit over his suspension, which Brandywine School officials settled earlier this year for $60,000.

