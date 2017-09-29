Third Maryland Municipality to Push for Amazon HQ2

The Chesapeake Grill on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is closing due to the renovations and improvements to the bridge and tunnel.More
Authorities say an inmate who was shocked and burned last week in an industrial accident at the Wicomico County Landfill has died.
County officials said that 36-year-old James Blodgett passed away early Wednesday morning as a result of complications from his injuries.More
A downturn in the overall fish population in the Delaware Bay has negatively impacted business and the number of businesses to places like Bowers Beach, according to some fishermen and longtime residents.
Howard Houseknecht, a longtime visitor of Bowers Beach who owns a home there, said the town's two major parking lots used to be filled to capacity on most days with boats and fishermen heading out to the bay.More
