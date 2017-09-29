Delaware Senate Majority Leader Won't Seek Re-election

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware Senate Majority Leader Margaret Rose Henry has announced she will not seek re-election.



The 73-year-old Wilmington Democrat released a statement Thursday announcing her decision. Wilmington City Councilman Samuel Guy said he will run to replace Henry.



Henry is the only black woman to ever serve in the Delaware Senate. She was first elected in 1994.



Henry was elected as a Republican, but has gained a reputation as one of the General Assembly's most left-leaning lawmakers. After being approached by the GOP, she switched her registration to Republican and won the seat. She changed her party affiliation again in 1996 and has remained a Democrat since then.



Henry is the second senator to announce retirement this month, joining Brian Bushweller, a Dover Democrat.