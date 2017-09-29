Volunteers Wanted for Assateague Island Cleanup - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Volunteers Wanted for Assateague Island Cleanup

BERLIN, Md.- Volunteers are asking for volunteers to help clean up Assateague Island on National Public Lands Day.

The National Park Service is asking volunteers to come to the island on Saturday to help with a yearly cleanup. Entrance fees will be waived and volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, sunscreen, insect repellent and drinking water.

The NPS said the day will work as follows:

  • Volunteers who arrive before 10 a.m. will be taken to clean up locations on the north end of Assateague Island. (People will be transported to the cleanup sites in park vehicles, so we cannot transport pets or kids who require car or booster seats.)
  • For volunteers who cannot stay for the duration of the entire event, plan on staying within walking distance from your vehicle so that you can leave when you need to because the park does not have the resources to fetch people or groups at a certain time.
  • Volunteers arriving after 10 a.m. will be directed to clean up sites on at North and South Beach, Bayside Drive and Old Ferry Landing.
  • Owners of private 4-wheel drive vehicles with an OSV pass are encouraged to join Get Trash(ed) with OSV Count and Assateague Mobile Sportfishermen's Association to remove trash in the OSV area. Check in at the OSV gate. (Note that vehicles without a pass are not permitted to drive on the beach.)

Anyone with questions or who intends to bring a large group to participate in the cleanup is asked to contact Kelly Taylor at Kelly_Taylor@nps.gov or at 410-629-6077 

 

 

