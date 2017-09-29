Volunteers Wanted for Assateague Island Cleanup

BERLIN , Md.- Volunteers are asking for volunteers to help clean up Assateague Island on National Public Lands Day .

The National Park Service is asking volunteers to come to the island on Saturday to help with a yearly cleanup. Entrance fees will be waived and volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, sunscreen, insect repellent and drinking water.

The NPS said the day will work as follows:

Volunteers who arrive before 10 a.m. will be taken to clean up locations on the north end of Assateague Island. (People will be transported to the cleanup sites in park vehicles, so we cannot transport pets or kids who require car or booster seats.)

Volunteers arriving after 10 a.m. will be directed to clean up sites on at North and South Beach, Bayside Drive and Old Ferry Landing.

Anyone with questions or who intends to bring a large group to participate in the cleanup is asked to contact Kelly Taylor at Kelly_Taylor@nps.gov or at 410-629-6077