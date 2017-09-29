Delaware Man Arrested on Fifth Drunken Driving Charge - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Man Arrested on Fifth Drunken Driving Charge

Posted: 09/29/2017 10:11:00 -04:00 Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP)- A Delaware man has been charged with his fifth charge of driving under the influence after he was found unconscious at a gas station.

Middletown police said officers were dispatched to a gas station Tuesday, where they found 37-year-old James Sinex of Townsend unconscious at the wheel of his car.

Police said emergency medical personnel told officers they found Sinex asleep with his keys on his lap. Sinex was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $6,000 cash bond.

