Former President Bush to Help Gillespie Raise Money

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Former President George W. Bush is helping Ed Gillespie raise money in the closely watched Virginia gubernatorial contest.

An invitation obtained by The Associated Press shows Bush will headline a fundraiser for Gillespie on Oct. 16 in Alexandria.

Gillespie was a White House senior advisor to Bush, who has given $50,000 to Gillespie's campaign and political action committee.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has a scheduled fundraiser with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York next week.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors this year. The swing state's contest is getting national attention as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump and a preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

