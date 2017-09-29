Golden Retriever National Specialty Wraps up in Wicomico County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Golden Retriever National Specialty Wraps up in Wicomico County

Posted: 09/29/2017 11:44:00 -04:00
Major, a golden retriever, at an American Kennel Club press conference January 30, 2013 in New York where the most popular dogs in the U.S. were announced. (Photo: CBS) Major, a golden retriever, at an American Kennel Club press conference January 30, 2013 in New York where the most popular dogs in the U.S. were announced. (Photo: CBS)

SALISBURY, Md. - Champions of the 2017 Golden Retriever National Specialty will be crowned Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. 

Competition events have been taking place throughout the week at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland and other nearby locations in Maryland and Delaware. 

"Everybody is definitely on edge. Everybody's in their best suits. Everybody's trying to put on their best game face," said Karen Mammano of Webster, N.Y.

Thousands of dogs competed from all of the country, many of them training their entire lives to compete in dog shows.

"We really start puppies really young, and we want them to learn all the different aspects of being a show dog," said Suzanne Rapier of Seattle.

The "best in breed" will mainly be announced Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

 
