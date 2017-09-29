Police Investigating Harrington Gas Station Burglary

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the early morning burglary of a gas station north of Harrington.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. Friday when an alarm was activated and received by the Kent County Emergency Operations Center from the Shore Stop located at 16381 South DuPont Highway.

The Harrington Police Department observed the glass of a door was shattered at the store. Further investigation revealed the suspect(s) entered the store by using an unknown object to break the window and then removed an ATM before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Troopers said the suspect depicted in the surveillance image appears to be a male wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a beanie on his head, and a mask covering the lower portion of his face. No other information is available on a possible second suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact Trooper First Class C. Batson at 302-698-8497.