Delaware Crime Leader Will Spend His Life Behind Bars

WILMINGTON, Del.- The leader of a violent crime network that operated in Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware will be sentenced to life in prison later this year.

According to the state Department of Justice, 37-year-old Steven Kellam, of Seaford, was convicted by a Superior Court jury on charges of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of organized crime and racketeering, 27 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of conspiracy second degree, one count of first-degree conspiracy, three counts of home invasion, two counts of robbery first degree, two counts of assault second degree, one count of assault third degree, two counts of attempted robbery first degree and one count of wearing a disguised during the commission of a felony.

In addition to several other crimes, Kellam, along with Richard Robinson, Rhamir Waples, Shamir Stratton and Carlton Gibbs, were found to be involved in a January 2014 home invasion robbery on Harmon’s Hill Road in Millsboro, during which Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins were shot and killed.

Kellam’s case was the last to be resolved of those involved in the January 2014 incident. In addition to Kellam’s conviction:

Robinson pleaded guilty in December 2016 to second-degree murder, organized crime and racketeering, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of first-degree conspiracy, and one count of first-degree burglary.

Waples was convicted by a jury in March 2017 of two counts of first-degree murder, 15 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, and one count of second-degree conspiracy

Strattong pleaded guilty in December 2016 to home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree robbery, and second-degree conspiracy.

Gibbs pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree robbery.

The criminal enterprise was brought down in the summer of 2015 by a joint investigation by the Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice, called Operation “In the House.”