Seaford Man Arrested After Brief Chase

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man for drug and traffic related charges after a short chase.

Around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper saw an Oldsmobile Aurora driving erratically on Oak Orchard Road. The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver took off southbound, police said.

The car made a U-turn in the River Mobile Home Park, and then continued northbound on Oak Orchard Road before coming to a stop at the intersection of Mount Joy Road and Townsend Road, according to police.

Hashun A. Micthell, 22, was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, as Mitchell was driving, he threw something out of the window. That object was later located and determined to be 1,300 bags (9.1 grams) of heroin. A search of the Aurora also revealed 1.17 grams of marijuana.

Mitchell was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, tampering with physical evident, disregarding a police officer's signal, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of a drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous other traffic related offense.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $38,762 cash bond.