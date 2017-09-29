State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, De. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash this morning between a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road.

According to Delaware State Police, a 41-year-old Georgetown man was driving westbound on Hummingbird Road approaching the intersection at Holly Tree Road when his car swerved off the road for unknown reasons. At the same time, police said a 49-year-old Georgetown man was driving a pick-up truck in the opposite direction and approaching the same intersection. When the 41-year-old driver swerved back onto the road, the driver of the pick-up truck tried to swerve out of the way; but, the car hit the front center of the truck. Both cars were forced off the roadway, where it came to a stop, police said. It happened at around 11:06 a.m.

Police said neither of the drivers, as well as a passenger in the pick-up truck, were properly restrained. The driver of the car was airlifted by Delaware State Police Aviation (Trooper 2) to Christiana Medical Center where he was admitted with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the pick-up truck and his passenger, a 51-year-old man, were both transported to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Delaware State Police said the roadway was closed for nearly three hours as the crash was cleared. The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. WBOC will continue to update you as more details become available.