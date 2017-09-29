State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Ellendale

The Chesapeake Grill on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is closing due to the renovations and improvements to the bridge and tunnel.More
A downturn in the overall fish population in the Delaware Bay has negatively impacted business and the number of businesses to places like Bowers Beach, according to some fishermen and longtime residents.
Howard Houseknecht, a longtime visitor of Bowers Beach who owns a home there, said the town's two major parking lots used to be filled to capacity on most days with boats and fishermen heading out to the bay.More
Thousands of TV’s across Delmarva will tune into the NFL games this weekend. But not at Ocean City’s American Legion.
Members tell WBOC since players are kneeling during the anthem -- they're not showing the games on Sunday.More
