Manufacturing Facility Brings Jobs to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Canadian-based manufacturer Nat-Phen International is coming to Delmarva and it's bringing high-paying jobs.

Governor Larry Hogan and Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development's David Ryan met with the manufacturing leaders this week in Canada to discuss plans of opening a facility in Salisbury.

Salisbury City Mayor Jacob Day said this is the perfect place for this type of business.

"Agriculture doesn't just have to mean the farmer," Day said. "Agriculture is everything from the farmer to Perdue to innovation. And so we've seen a number of companies located here in our community that are innovators and are really high tech companies and this is one of them."

Nat-Phen is a plant-based, natural livestock food additive manufacturer. The company serves poultry, cattle and swine, but plans to expand their poultry division on the Eastern Shore.

A reported $10 million investment is projected to start in 18 months. The company will bring 25 high-paying manufacturing jobs to Wicomico County.