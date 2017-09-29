Chicken Manufacturing Facility Brings Jobs to Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Manufacturing Facility Brings Jobs to Salisbury

Posted: 09/29/2017 19:08:00 -04:00 Updated:
Nat-Phen International logo Nat-Phen International logo

SALISBURY, Md.- Canadian-based manufacturer Nat-Phen International is coming to Delmarva and it's bringing high-paying jobs. 

Governor Larry Hogan and Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development's David Ryan met with the manufacturing leaders this week in Canada to discuss plans of opening a facility in Salisbury. 

Salisbury City Mayor Jacob Day said this is the perfect place for this type of business. 

"Agriculture doesn't just have to mean the farmer," Day said.  "Agriculture is everything from the farmer to Perdue to innovation. And so we've seen a number of companies located here in our community that are innovators and are really high tech companies and this is one of them."

Nat-Phen is a plant-based, natural livestock food additive manufacturer.  The company serves poultry, cattle and swine, but plans to expand their poultry division on the Eastern Shore. 

A reported $10 million investment is projected to start in 18 months. The company will bring 25 high-paying manufacturing jobs to Wicomico County.  

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Watermen, Scientists Concerned Over 2017-2018 Oyster Season

    Watermen, Scientists Concerned Over 2017-2018 Oyster Season

    09/29/2017 19:39:00 -04:002017-09-29 23:39:00 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-09-29 23:44:51 GMT
    On Friday afternoon, waterman Guy Spurry was busy loading his truck with fresh caught blue crab, and despite oyster season officially starting on Oct. 1, he says he'll be sticking with the crabs for a bit.More
    On Friday afternoon, waterman Guy Spurry was busy loading his truck with fresh caught blue crab, and despite oyster season officially starting on Oct. 1, he says he'll be sticking with the crabs for a bit.More

  • Manufacturing Facility Brings Jobs to Salisbury

    Chicken Manufacturing Facility Brings Jobs to Salisbury

    09/29/2017 19:08:00 -04:002017-09-29 23:08:00 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-29 23:25:07 GMT
    Nat-Phen International logoNat-Phen International logo
    SALISBURY, Md.- Canadian-based manufacturer Nat Phen International is coming to Delmarva and it's bringing high-paying jobs. Governor Larry Hogan and Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development's David Ryan met with the manufacturing leaders this wMore
    Canadian-based manufacturer Nat-Phen International is coming to Delmarva and it's bringing high-paying jobs.More

  • State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Ellendale

    State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Ellendale

    09/29/2017 18:51:00 -04:002017-09-29 22:51:00 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-09-29 23:07:32 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash this morning between a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash this morning between a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices